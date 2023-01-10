AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Augusta’s newest public art display is taking shape.

Ten new sculptures are being installed in the downtown area for the second go-around of the Arts Council’s Sculpture Trail.

One of the new ones is going to the Riverwalk. The artist calls it Rise.

“This whole idea of rise above, hopefully, we can all try to be the best that we can be better ourselves it’s a challenge of course for all of us,” said Sculptor Jim Weitzel from North Carolina with a laugh.

The Arts Council says the official ribbon cutting for the new Sculpture Trail will be in the Spring when the weather improves.