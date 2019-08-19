New school on the first day of class

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Two newly designed schools are open in Aiken County; Graniteville Elementary and Aiken Intermediate School.

“There’s no feeling like the first day of school,” said Aiken County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sean Alfred.

For the first time, all sixth-graders in area one of the Aiken County School district will attend Aiken Intermediate School at the former Aiken Middle School building.

Dr. Alfred said, “Our goal is really going to be to meet every individual student’s needs and make sure that he or she is ready to progress on to secondary, even high school work.”

“Do you think it’s a good thing to have sixth graders separated from their peers?”

“Absolutely, developmentally, academically it’s nice to take a young adolescent that’s transitioning into middle school and isolate them just for that experience,” responded Dr. Alfred.

The school board approved the creation of Aiken Intermediate back in January 2018. The school will have its own resource officer.

Eleanor Hunter got the job. She said, “I would like to make a difference in children’s lives.”

Officer Hunter will not only protect the students and staff at Aiken Intermediate, but she’ll also wear many hats in her new role.

“I’ll also be here just to just to be there with the kids and to smile and say hello and be someone to talk to if they needed to talk to somebody,” she explained.

The first Aiken County Board of Education meeting this school year is set for August 27th.