AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – “I’ve never seen it as high as passing the light poles out here,” citizen Barney Reigns said.

The New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam Park is closed off to the public due to high water left by flooding two weeks ago.

Operations Project Manager, Scott Hyatt says this isn’t something you would see every year.

“On average, you’ll see a high flow event about every two years. This was more than what they would consider a two- year event. It was probably, probably in the range of 10 to 15 year storm– maybe even a little higher.”

Citizens who often use the Dam for recreational purposes hope things will get back to normal soon.

“Hoping they can figure out how to put drainage through there so if it does get up high like that, it could actually drain back into the river to go back lower instead of coming up high enough, it comes into the park areas,” Reigns said.

Two weeks ago, Thurmond Dam recorded seven inches of rain within a 48 hour span.

“We saw the channel capacity exceed probably about 50 percent over what we expect the river to be able to hold,” Hyatt said.

The park will continue to remain closed until conditions have lessened and it is safe for people to enter.