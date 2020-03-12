New sanitation measures for Augusta voters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The coronavirus has Augusta election officials stepping up efforts to keep voters safe.

At the early voting site at the Municipal Building, several hand sanitizers are now available for those casting ballots.

The new voting system still uses touch screen so elections officials and poll workers will be wiping down the machines periodicity during the day.

“In the morning before we start, we make sure everything is nice and clean, any time after we experience a big spike, so possibly just before lunch because we tend to spike up at lunch then again in the mid afternoon. Then we would start over again with clean equipment,” said Elections Director Lynn Bailey.

Bailey says all polls will have hand-sanitizer available during the March 24th primary.