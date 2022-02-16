New Salvation Army Family Store comes to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Salvation Army is opening up a new family store off of Peach Orchard Road.

“We’re excited to launch this thing and have our stores back in Augusta,” said Marketing and PR Manager, Chris Bailey.

The family store takes in donations and re-sells them at a low cost for people who might not have access to certain items.

“Not only does it provide folks an affordable place to shop for a lot of things that they may not be able to afford elsewhere. It also gives a source of income so that we can fund our family shelter,” said Bailey.

The proceeds go to fund the Center of Hope, which is Augusta’s largest soup kitchen and shelter.

The grand opening is this Saturday at 9:00 a.m. where there will be snacks and coffee for those who show up.

Later that afternoon, there will be a cookout that’s free for people in the community to come out to.

The Salvation Army hopes people come out and take advantage of the new location.

“We have furniture, we have tons of clothing, we have knick-knacks for the house, toys for kids, books, DVDs, we even have mattresses, some of the lowest priced mattresses in Augusta, and these are very nice mattresses,” said Bailey.