New rules for commission meetings “disappointing”

For some Commissioners it’s a big change, and not for the better.

“There should have been some discussion about changing it explaining why or the pros of changing it,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

“Well it kind of caught me off guard because I’m use to when something is discussed someone makes a motion and someone seconds a motion,” said Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

“It’s just disappointing our commission meetings it’s more about the commission meetings then the agenda items we approve then the actions we take and that’s disappointing,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom.

There has been some disappointing decorum at recent commission meetings.

“We’ve made a decision again we’ve made a decision we can still come back and vote on it. said Commissioner Ben Hasan, as Mayor Hardie Davis banged the gavel and said, “is out of order.”

As Chairman Mayor Davis has started a new rule.

Commissioners who make a motion and second it, must first be recognized by the chair, something they haven’t had to do in the past.

“It may generate some heartburn and my objective is not to generate any heartburn try to make sure the process is smooth,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Having to be recognized for a motion and second is already causing some heartburn.

“You don’t have to be recognized to make a motion you’re recognized when you hold your hand up,you don’t have to be recognized for a motion and a second child’s play man,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

But the Mayor saying just because there’s a change doesn’t make it wrong.

“We tend to get sideways between practices and rules unfortunately many of our practices translate well this is the rule but they are practices,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

Commissioners are meeting Thursday this week, because of next weeks Fourth of July Holiday and Commission rules are back on the agenda. However, things may not come to a head, Mayor Davis is expected to miss it because he’s attending the US conference of Mayor’s meeting in Hawaii. so Mayor Pro-Tem Frantom will be serving as the chairman.