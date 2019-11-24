New road construction across Georgia coming soon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — You’ll soon see new road construction across the state of Georgia.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded $31 million dollars in contracts. The largest of the 20 new contracts is worth nearly $6 million. The DOT says nearly half the $31 million dollars is going to six contracts for road resurfacing.

The largest is $4.7 million awarded to repave more than 11 miles of state route 12 in Dekalb County.

The DOT says it has spent $112 million dollars on road construction projects so far in the 20-20 fiscal year that began July 1.