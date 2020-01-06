New president at Denmark Technical College named

DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) — A change is coming to Denmark Technical College in the new year.

According to an article in the Orangeburg Times and Democrat, Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr. was named president of Denmark Technical College Monday, January 6, unanimously by Denmark Technical College’s Area Commission.

Dr. Todd served as the Vice President of Academic Affairs & Student Services, since July 29, 2019. Prior to that appointment, he served as the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Wiley College.

Most recently, Dr. Christopher Hall assumed the position of interim president in January 2017 following the removal of the school’s former president Dr. Leonard McIntyre.

Dr. Todd will assume his new position on Monday, January 13 and will earn $128,769 a year.