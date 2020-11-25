New Plans for Lock and Dam to be discussed

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Augusta leaders say are applauding the new direction for Lock and Dam but say there’s still work to get down.

As we first reported a federal Judge has blocked the Corps of Engineers plan to replace lock and dam with a smaller rock weir.

This is because of the impact on the upstream pool,

City leaders say they expect governments on both sides of the river to sit down and talk about what’s next.

I think there’s going to be a lot of discussion on what is the best plan moving forward to meet the needs of both Augusta and North Augusta Aiken County and Columbia County we’ve laid out plans in the past and based on the inspection of the current structure shows we may see some new plans come forward.

If the dam inspection show it can’t be repaired one proposal has been to put gates on the rock weir to allow the upstream pool to remain at a higher level.