A new plan for Lock and Dam is on its way to the Corp of Engineers.

The group Save the Middle Savannah River has created what it is calling a new consensus solution.

The plan calls for the dam to be saved, and a small fish ladder going in on the South Carolina side.

The Corp of Engineers is proposing a rock weir, with a fish passage on the Georgia side.

“It preserves our historic pool and use of the river and it just makes a lot of sense and finally but not least of all it costs less it would cost considerably less then what the Corp is proposing to do,” said Roy Simpkins of the group Save the Middle Savannah River.

Simpkins says Tom Robertson, one of the city’s Lock and Dam consultants did most of the work on the plan.

He says copies of it have been sent to key Georgia and South Carolina lawmakers.