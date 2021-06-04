New park to be built in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Soon a new park will be ready for walks and picnics. It’s being called ‘Riverwood Park.’

“If you go to any park in Columbia County, I think any citizen would be proud of it,” said Columbia County Manager Scott Johnson.

Right now, the parks are very busy in the area.

Columbia County Community Services Director John Luton explained, “We’ve seen an increase in passive use. We’ve seen an increase in participation in our programs. I guess it just shows people are ready to get out and sort of try to get back to normal and we’re certainly adjusting to that.”

Columbia County commissioners approved the purchase of 120 acres at 4975 Hard McManus Road for $6 million earlier this year. The site is located across the street from Grace Baptist Church.

“It was little more than we wanted but we’re coming up with ideas now how we can program it. To be able to use that as the best interest to our citizens. We thought it was just a great opportunity to buy that land,” said Johnson.

The new park on Hardy McManus Road will be similar to Gateway Park, a passive use park. That means wide-open spaces, walking tracks, and all other sorts of amenities.

“The funding for the park itself is in Tier 2 SPLOST money,” according to Johnson.

That was approved by voters several years ago.

“We’ve been looking for some time for some property around the Riverwood area and this just happens to work out just fine,” explained Johnson.

Luton added, “It never stops we’re very fortunate to have leaders and residents who demand good parks, high-quality parks with amenities so we’re happy to be a part of that. Biking is big. We’re looking at some ideas. Some mountain biking, incorporating that into the new park(s).”

County leaders are hoping by developing parks close to neighborhoods, will cut down traffic on the roads.

There is a public workship meeting on June 12 regarding the master plan of Columbia County parks in the Hardin Auditorium (7022 Evans Town Center Blvd, Evans, GA 30809) at 6:00 pm.

