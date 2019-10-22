New money to take out dangerous trees

Augusta,Ga(WJBF) Augusta leaders are taking steps to take on dangerous trees, but are these steps going far enough..

It happens often with the city’s aging urban forest, old trees falling over damaging property,

Back in June a tree on Walton way fell hitting a car.

Some Commissioners raised concerns, now the 2020 budget is recommending 200 thousand dollars for dangerous tree removal, a problem many in Augusta can attest to.

“I’ve had a bad experience with a tree falling on top of my house and destroying it and selling it and moving here what are they putting money into,” said Alex Strozier who lives in Olde Town.

Dangerous tree removal, to remove them do you think that’s a good idea?

I mean yes,” said Strozier.

However city engineers say that not enough money to take care of the issue, saying the initial budget request was one million dollars for tree removal.