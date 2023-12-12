AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There are more resources for people without a home.

A new mobile shower and laundry unit has opened in Augusta.

A ribbon cutting took place on Tuesday afternoon at the Salvation Army Center of Hope.

Organizers with the Salvation Army Center say that the funding was provided by Aetna.

The Salvation Army also provides mobile showers through its partnership with Project Refresh.

The Area Commander says these additional mobile showers will help even more people in need.

Compass for Hope also has mobile showers, and the Augusta Rescue Mission provides laundry services as well.