MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The newly-appointed director of the McDuffie County Animal Shelter is off the job, according to county officials.

According to county Public Information Officer Jason Smith, Micayla McClain has been “placed on administrative leave until further notice.” He says this move was done because of “recent events in her personal life” that do not affect the animal shelter.

McClain has been on the job for only about 4 months. The county announced her hiring back in July, 2023.

Earlier Wednesday, McDuffie County made a statement on their Facebook page saying that the animal shelter is closed for intakes. For the time being, adoptions will be by appointment only.

The McDuffie County Animal Shelter only recently reopened after being closed

Smith tells NewsChannel 6 the animal shelter also had a surprise inspection from the Georgia Department of Agriculture Wednesday. Smith says they “passed with flying colors.”