New Mayor elected in Williston

WILLISTON, S.C. (WJBF) — Williston, South Carolina has a new mayor.

The final vote was Billy A. “Brett” Williams, III 470 to Steven DK Brown’s 442.

“First I would like to congratulate Brett Williams on his victory,” Brown said in a public Facebook post.”I must say I have given Williston everything I have, but the people have spoken on the direction they wanted. I will continue my work with DIG, but I will shift my focus more on personal goals as well,” he added.

He also thanked his campaign team and manager Debra Kearse Young for their work.

Williams posted a simple message in a public Facebook post on his page, “I look forward to serving the town of Williston as Mayor thank you to everyone,” it said.

