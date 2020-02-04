New Lock and Dam plans emerge as task force is approved

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) – Lock and Dam will be getting more attention from the city of Augusta.

Commissioners are approving an internal task force of city engineers to work on alternatives to the plan to replace Lock and Dam with a rock fish passage.

City Engineers have already drawn up three different proposals that would better protect the upstream pool.

Two plans remove the dam but another keeps the dam in place.



“One of the things this task force is going to look at is the hydraulics for some of these plans. You know what the final plan will look like at this point, we’re not sure but we do know the corps is still willing to look at other plans as well as negotiate to final a middle ground that will work for both parties,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.



The Corps of Engineers says its plan would reduce the pool at fifth street downtown by at least two and a half feet.