New Judicial Center officially to open in Burke County

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s been a long time coming and people in Burke County hope the new Judicial Center will serve them well.

The biggest upgraded compared to the old courthouse is security. The camera system at the new Judicial Center is state of the art and ties back into the dispatch center. There’s always an eye watching.

There are also new metal detectors in the lobby and when inmates are going to court they will not be mixed in with the public as they walk into the new $17 million Judicial Center.

“A sally port is basically a secure area that when the van drives up it’s all fenced in all the way around. And then you can unload your prisoners and walk them into the building securely versus one of them trying to take off running,” explained Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Blanchard continued, “We just hope that we’re better able to serve the public. Keep everyone safer. Make sure we’re able to conduct business in a safe way and that the citizens are able to use the building for their needs and that they’re better served. It’s like building any new building even if you’ve built 10 schools. That eleventh one is going to be better because you’re going to take all of the problems for the 10 before and build the eleventh one better.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be on August 27 at 9:00 a.m. at the new Judicial Center on the corner of Sixth Street and Myrick Street.