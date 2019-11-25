New James Brown mural planned

When it comes to public art in Augusta the proposals really have not gotten off on the good foot, however there’s another project being proposed that Commissioners are feeling good about.

There’s a street sign recognizing this as James Brown Boulevard, but soon something else here could be sharing center stage.

“It’s big it’s along the whole wall right off of Broad Street it’s just an exciting project,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom.

There’s a traffic l control box that bares James Brown’s likeness here, and now planned is a large mural honoring the career of the Godfather of Soul along the side of this building facing James Brown Boulevard.

“Any time you can have a focal point that markets your city that we don’t have currently other than the James Brown statue I think where it’s centrally located where so many visitors stay at the Marriott I think it will be an attraction that people will want to get their picture taken in front of it,” said Frantom.

The mural artist is Brian Stewart , you can see examples of his work on buildings in the downtown area. the building owner and the Arts Council have approved it.

An old cycling mural is on the wall now but that will be removed for the Brown mural.

“It’s a very faded mural I don’t think anyone is going to miss that it’s time murals have a life and it’s far exceeded its expected time to be on the side of that building,” said Brenda Durant. of the Greater Augusta Arts Council.

The Arts Council is working on a grant for the mural,but the Mayor Pro-Tem wants the city to contribute as well.

“I think the entire project is 35 thousand I think the city maybe 5000 dollars we’ll look to put into it,” said the Mayor Pro-Tem.

If Augusta Commissioners go along and the weather cooperates the plan is to have the James Brown mural here on James Brown Boulevard in time for Masters 2020 in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.