New initiatives on the first day of school

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Class is now in session in Columbia County.

North Harlem Elementary School is open but the building is not completely done with construction. Crews will continue to put the finishing touches on the building after school hours. School Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carraway told NewsChannel 6 the building will be as soon as possible.

One area that needs some work done is the cafeteria but students will get fed. Hot and cold meals will be sent to North Harlem Elementary from Harlem Middle.

Dr. Carraway introduced a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) initiative for all schools in the district. She also said safety on and off campus is a main priority as well.

