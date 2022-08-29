AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — After months of work, a new contract for Augusta ambulance service is ready.

Commissioners scheduled to be presented Tuesday with a new contract with Gold Cross.

The contract includes a one point six million dollar subsidy paid by the city, that’s nearly one million dollars more than the current subsidy.

Some commissioners say that should only be paid after the city gets a bill from the company,

“My major concern is the billing process I don’t see giving the money ahead of time I recommend having a bill once a quarter they send us an invoice we send them payment,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Commissioners say they also want a guaranteed number of ambulances on duty during peak hours, and a tracking system for ambulances to help improve response times.