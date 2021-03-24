New free-standing emergency department coming to North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken Regional Medical Centers is expanding its reach in North Augusta.

“That adds convenience and just accessibility for our residents,” Mayor Bob Pettit told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

“We’re able to reach a group of folks that don’t have a lot of services already in that area,” Administrative Director of Support Services at Aiken Rgional Eric Muhlbaier added.

The department will be located off of Exit 5 at Austin Graybill Road and will allow Aiken Regional to extend the reach of its emergency services. It will be staffed 24/7 and will have all the capabilities, including CT diagnostic, x-ray lab — anything that you would have that you would have at a normal emergency department in hospital you will have at the location.

But, if you need surgery or need to be admitted for whatever reason you’ll be transferred to the main hospital. “There’s no beds or anything like that. It’s, it’s just exam rooms for treatment,” Applicant for the project Ty Cole added.

“The medical facilities are a big plus for our residents, but to have localized facilities to go to, if you fall and hurt your arm, or your children do, you know, to be able to go to a walk-in emergency room, as opposed to an emergency room and a big facility is a huge plus,” Pettit added.

Project developers hope to have the facility up and running by the end of the year.

There will also be landscaping that would need to be updated. Some trees currently located on the property will be replanted in another area.

