New food distribution schedule starts April 20 for Richmond County schools

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Food distribution will continue in the Richmond County School System through May 22nd. They have teamed up with many local organizations to ensure every family gets the nourishment they need. Leaders at the school board have decided to start a new food distribution schedule this coming Monday, April 20.

The school system’s Nutrition Services Director, Cathy Johnson said, “We’re serving approximately 9,500 lunches and 9,500 breakfasts a day. And that’s including all 21 of our sites now because we added Blythe this week.”

The food program distribution schedule is being modified so the school system can reduce person to person to contact. Food will be handed out three days a week.

“On Monday, they receive lunch for Monday and Tuesday. And they receive breakfast for Tuesday and Wednesday. So when they come back on Wednesday, they’re getting lunch for Wednesday and Thursday. And breakfast for Thursday and Friday. And their Friday, it’s just their typical Friday lunch, Monday breakfast,” explained Johnson.

Johnson said things are busy. Organizations like the Boys and Girls Club have stepped in to help with food deliveries. They make about 195 deliveries each run.

Jeremy McCoy with the Boys and Girls Clubs of the CSRA said, “A lot of times it may not be even the kids, it’s like the parents that are so grateful. You know, once we knock to the door. We’ve been doing this since the 18th, so it’s sort of like you get to know some of the people. So they become a part of family.”

“Hephzibah High School is generally making about 1,000 lunches and breakfasts a day. Anywhere from 800 to 1,000. Same thing with Butler. And then we have that are smaller, like Terrace Manor where they’re maybe serving a little over 100,” said Johnson.

While Richmond County’s food program continues until the end of May, Nutrition Services expects the summer food program to begin the following month. A plan on an exact start date is in the works.

“At the most we’ve ever served is maybe 7,000. It generally runs from 3,500 to 5,000 meals a day so I’ve been overwhelmed and happy with to see that many people are taking advantage of the program,” said Johnson.

McCoy added, “We could do more. We just right now don’t have enough manpower because most of our staff are stay at home. I think we just underestimated how much people need food on a daily basis. I never really think about it because we’re doing our work but how many people really don’t have breakfast, lunch or dinner?”

The next Richmond County School Board meeting will be on April 21, 2020.