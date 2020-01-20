New fees proposed for sidewalk seating in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – New rules for outside dining downtown are going before Augusta commissioners.

Commissioners are debating updating city code when it comes to putting tables and chairs outside bars and restaurants.

One change calls for new fees including a $25 dollar application fee, and a $25 dollar “annual” permit.

“But we’re going to stick another $50 dollar license on them, another $50 dollar whatever fee…I’m going to approve the zone but I’m not going to approve charging them an additional fee because we’re trying to be business friendly,” says Commissioner John Clarke.

The commission will also debate changing the city noise ordinance to allow concerts downtown to play until midnight instead of 11 p.m.