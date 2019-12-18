New facility will help sewage spills

A major undertaking in Augusta that will help next time we get another major rain.

A sewage pumping station is being built on Chester Avenue.

When it’s finished it should make a big difference.

“We’re building a massive pumping station and force main that will pump the waste water up to the main interceptor that’s about an eight million dollar project it will be by far our largest pump station,” said Utilities Department Director Tom Wiedmeier.

Wiedmeier says even if the station was on line Friday he doesn’t know if it would have eliminated all the sewage spills.

The work should be finished by mid-summer.