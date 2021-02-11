New facility at USC Aiken will be home to “The Phoenix” program for high school students

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken Scholars Academy broke ground on a new permanent home for “The Phoenix” program at USC Aiken’s campus. They teamed up with Aiken County Public school officials to make it all happen.

“The Phoenix program is really a fast track for high schoolers to get a head start on college credits.

You can see in the video shown, they vacated the maintenance building just across the street from where they are currently learning.

This program opens up enrollment from 150 students to 200 students. Aiken County Superintendent King Laurence says it’s vital to make these kids feel right at home.

Aiken County Public Schools Superintendent, King Laurence, says, “these are still high school students. They are coming here when they are 14. They are getting immersed in the college experience at 16. So, we need for them to have that home base, to have that sense of ‘this is my school.'”

Applications for the program are now open. It is scheduled to open in August for the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.