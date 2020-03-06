New entrance would benefit south Augusta rehab facility

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Plans for a first responder rehab facility in an Augusta could depend on a new entry way.

The Hale Foundation is proposing the first in the nation center near the Green Meadows neighborhood.

Residents are opposing the idea for one reason an increase in traffic.

State lawmakers are moving forward to create a new entryway behind the neighborhood.

That move is critical for commission support.

“That’s what’s going to have to happen I believe the state is working on that I think that will come to fruition it will come and therefore I don’t see any harm that it will do to the neighborhood,” says Commissioner John Clarke.

The state house approved creating the new entry, it still must pass the senate.

A majority of the Augusta legislative delegation opposes the idea.