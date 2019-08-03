New elementary school not ready for the new school year?

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) — Students and parents getting ready to go back to school next week. Several schools in Columbia County are working to make sure everything is prepared for the first day. But some parents are wondering if one elementary school will be finished in time.

NewsChannel 6 got a tip from someone concerned that the new North Harlem Elementary School is not ready and not safe for kids to enter building yet. We reached out to the Columbia County Board Education of the school’s current status.

Just away until a brand new school year. Teachers at North Harlem Elementary School are moving into this brand new building. But construction is still being done, and people think the building will not be ready for the first day of school.

NewsChannel 6 reporter Devin Johnson spoke with one parent whose son is going to the second grade. She told Devin, she and other parents think the building won’t be ready to send their kids off to school Wednesday.

Columbia County schools superintendent, Dr. Sandra Carraway, says the school will have its certificate of occupancy by 4:30 pm Monday. She says that means the staff will be ready to welcome families for open house.

The parent also says she’s concerned about feeding the students. She wants to know the school’s plan to serve lunch if the building is not ready.

Dr. Carraway says when school is open, breakfast and lunch will be brought over from the former Harlem Middle school.

The BOE is expecting about 760 students to attend the new elementary school. The parent says she hopes the board of education will alert parents with updates of the status for north Harlem Elementary.

The certificate of occupancy is required for any building that is open to the public.