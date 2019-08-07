New disparity study moves forward

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta leaders will study if disadvantage businesses need a boost.

Commissioners approved spending up to $400 thousand dollars to do a study on the number of city contracts going to women and minority owned firms.

The study would be needed to provide proof of discrimination, to allow Augusta to legally establish a disadvantage business program.

Ten years ago, the city paid a half a million dollars for a disparity study but never moved forward with a program.

“I got no doubt we need to go ahead and do the study. We need to go ahead and get that done, the study came back and said that Augusta…the city of Augusta, was discriminating against women and minorities. We certainly don’t want that on our resume. So now we need to move ahead do the study. If that’s what if requires then act on the study,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

$200 thousand dollars has already been approved for the study, so commissioners say the remaining funds for the work will be included in the 2020 budget.