EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — New details in the incident involving a toddler who was accidentally shot a few weeks ago. The mother, Stephanie Thomas, is now facing three counts of child cruelty after her two-year-old was shot when another child found a handgun. Deputies say Thomas left her three children unattended at home.

Imagine sitting at your house watching tv, and you hear that a toddler was shot. Well, that’s what happened with Greg Bennett, and he shared that story with NewsChannel 6 reporter Devin Johnson.

“My daughter was sitting under the gazebo, and they thought they heard a gunshot,” said Bennett. “I didn’t hear anything, and I was unsure if it was a gunshot or not. They stood up and looked down the street to see if anything was going on. A few minutes later, we heard someone screaming that the baby had been shot.”

It was a day Bennett says he will never forget. Helping was a mother’s baby that just been shot.

Bennet says the child was lifeless in the mother’s arms. So he laid the baby on the ground and started to perform CPR.

“It hit the liver and the lungs,” explained Bennett. “Her lungs, you could hear the air coming out. When I heard the air coming back out, I knew I had to put pressure on it to stop it.”

Bennett says deputies arrived shortly after, but they let him continue helping the child. He says the baby started breathing after he completed a few compressions, but then her breathing stopped again. A few moments later, the ambulance showed up to take over.

“The mother was screaming up and down the street,” said Latasha Wright. “I went to get my mom, and she asked me what was going on. I told her I think a baby was shot. At that moment, I saw Gregory performing CPR on her, and it was a hectic situation, but he was making it calm.”

Wright has lived on Cummings Road for 42 years. She says the neighborhood is usually quiet, and there is no crime there. However, she says this unfortunate situation has changed the atmosphere.

“To see the cops patrolling the area all the time, makes you wonder what they are looking for, and what else they are thinking. It puts you on edge,” explained Wright.

Authorities say the baby is recovering, and Bennett told Devin his life has changed after this incident.

“I rather it not be a big deal when it comes to me because I couldn’t give life to somebody; it had to be God,” said Bennett. “I was just the one breathing life into her, but God is the ultimate say so.”