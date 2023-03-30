AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Augusta Municipal Golf Course could soon be getting a major shot in the arm.

“I think moving forward you are going to see The Patch transformed into something that not only will continue to serve the community but hopefully grow the golf sport here in Augusta,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Brandon Garrett.

Commissioners approving a letter of intent with Augusta Tech to take over at The Patch. The proposal calls for the city to lease the course to the school at a dollar a year for 50 years when it takes over in 2025.

Augusta Tech saying there will be major renovations to the course and clubhouse.

“If they do what they say they’re going to do, Augusta is really going to benefit, they’re talking upwards towards ten, fifteen, twenty million dollars they’re going to put into it,“ said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

For the school, it gets a place for its golf management program, and other educational opportunities. For the city, a newly renovated city golf course that should attract a lot of attention.

“We’re not here to take over the golf course, we’re going to have an operator like we have now that is actually going to do the day-to-day, we’re really there to bring in new tournaments, new events to really make this a spectacular and real-world class golf course that it should be,” said Augusta Tech President Dr. Jermaine Whirl.

The Patch isn’t world-class but has a loyal group of players, and Augusta Tech says their opinions will matter.

“We’re going to have stakeholder meetings where folks who play there now have many opportunities to give us their input and their feedback on what they would like to see because this is still Augusta’s golf course,” said Dr. Whirl.

But some day Augusta’s golf course could be under new management.