New Courses approved for Columbia County Learning Innovation Center

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Board of Education has given the thumbs up to the unique courses offered at the Learning Innovation Center, once it’s up and running.
The campus will be located at the former Evans Elementary and will offer current high school students different learning opportunities and pathways.
The approved courses include:
- Advanced Manufacturing and Logistics like Robotics
- Architecture and Construction
- Engineering
- Cyber
- Performing Arts
- Teaching and Education,
- Modern languages pathways
- and Advanced placement pathways and the International Baccalaureate diploma program which will be moved from Lakeside High School.