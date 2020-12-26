New contractor chosen for Savannah River National Lab

AIKEN, S.C. (AP/WJBF) – The Department of Energy has chosen an Ohio-based contractor to lead the Savannah River National Lab in South Carolina.

The Department of Energy announced that that applied science and technology company Battelle beat out two other bids to manage and operate the nuclear cleanup office located at the Savannah River Site nuclear reservation south of Aiken.

The services will be performed at SRNL at the Savannah River Site (SRS), near Aiken, South Carolina. The SRNL M&O contractor will be responsible for the overall management and operation of SRNL. The multi-program, Federally Funded Research and Development Center work performed under the new contract will include operations and maintenance of SRNL’s nuclear and non-nuclear facilities and DOE mission roles focused in the following areas:

• Environmental Management

• National Security

• Science Discovery

• Energy Security

• Legacy Management

Battelle already works in other national labs across the country.

The company is partnering with universities, including the University of South Carolina and Clemson, as subcontractors.

The contract could potentially extend up to ten years for $3.8 billion.