New Columbia County Superintendent is getting to work

Evans, GA (WJBF)- Columbia County has a new superintendent. Tuesday, the public got a chance to see him in action at a special called meeting to discuss next year’s budget.

The new superintendent, Dr. Steven Flynt, presided over the meeting. It was the second meeting he attended.

Dr. Flynt said he has been working the last few months on the transition and that Dr. Sandra Carraway has been a huge help in that area.

“The two months prior to that, I was able to spend a couple of days each month coming down and doing a little bit of work. And during that time we went through a lot of our budget meetings. I was able to work directly with Dr. Carraway and staff and she’s been Excellent in the transition. And so we worked a transition plan out that will allow her to remain on consulting after I took over full time as well.”

He said he is excited for this new chapter in his life and that the reputation Columbia County Schools has, is what drew him to apply for the job.

“I don’t move frequently. I’ve stayed in Gwinnett since 1994. And when this opportunity became available, it was really the only job… this was the first one I asked for and applied for. And I’m very honored that the board allowed me the opportunity to be the superintendent here.”

Dr. Flynt said that with the growth Columbia County is experience, some changes will need to be made to the existing high schools. He said there will be some add ons and some renovations done to help keep up with the influx of new students.

The district also is planning to work on football fields at all of the high schools.

“What we do know is that we need to improve a number of… all of the high school fields. Whether it’s drainage, whether it’s the grass that’s currently there. And so we’re going to need to put some funds into the building fund to address those needs. With that comes the question of how do you want to do that. Do you want to do that with turf or do you want to do it with grass.”

Dr. Flynt said that before that decision is made they will have to research turf fields and want public input as well.

People will have another opportunity to meet Superintendent Flynt this month. The next public input meeting will take place May 11 at 5:30 pm.