New Columbia County Planner named

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s a job in Government that goes unnoticed many times, but when you’re growing as fast Columbia County is, it’s a job with a big undertaking: county planner.

Columbia County has hired Scott Sterling for the position.

Sterling, who has been the planner for the city of Grovetown, will oversee the planning concepts for the county like the Greenway project and other uses of land spaces.

Sterling replaces Andrew Strickland who left that position in the spring, he will begin his new job on September 30th.