COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Six new board members are joining the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.

The new members are:

Sam Adams, Attorney, Fulcher Hagler, LLP; Francine Burroughs, Senior Vice President of Workforce Solutions, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions; Joanna Conley, CEO, Doctors Hospital of Augusta; Doressa Hawes,Volunteer Program Manager, Golden Harvest Food Bank; Frank Pennebaker, Division Director- Chemical Processing and Characterization, Savannah River National Laboratory; and Ben Tankersley, Vice President, Queensborough National Bank and Trust.

The chamber of commerce has big ideas and plans to promote growth, and give support to the business sector of the county this year.

“Just making sure that we’re more of a reflection of the community, as opposed to focused in one area or focused on one issue. We wanna make sure that everybody has a seat,” said Russell Lahodny, the president and CEO of Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.

The new members come from different businesses and organizations across the area, and bring diversity to the chamber.

In a statement, Joanna Conley, the CEO of Doctors Hospital Augusta, said:

“I am excited to join the Columbia County Chamber Board as we work to support business growth in Columbia County. This is a great area for residents and businesses and I look forward to seeing how the community continues to shine in future years.”

Ben Tankersley, the vice president of Queensborough National Bank and Trust, also said in a statement, in part:

“If I can understand and learn more about the Chamber through serving on its board, combine that with the relationships I have established in the community, I believe together we can grow and educate the local business community. “

Some of the chamber’s other goals for the new year include bringing in more trade jobs and getting students interested in them.

“There are a lot of trade jobs that we’re not filling right now, and we’re working hard with our trade school, Augusta Tech, to fill those needs,” Lahodny said.

They also want to provide extra support for veteran, women and micro-business owners.

“When we build businesses and support businesses, we’re ultimately supporting families, and that’s what it’s about.” said Wendy Perry, the board chair for the Chamber of Commerce. “So when businesses are successful, families are successful, and our community is successful.”

You can find out more information on how to apply to be a board member, and tools for growing your business by clicking here.