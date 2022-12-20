LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WJBF) — Addison Niday has spent the last year making it his mission to restore classic murals in different areas.

While Addison has done plenty of different art pieces, one of his specialties is classic Coca-Cola murals.

His two latest murals can be found in Lincolnton, Georgia.

“This is the 1941 Coca-Cola Sprite Boy, that served as their mascot through the ’40s, ’50s, and ’60s, as well as the ‘Things go better with Coke,’ the other Coca-Cola mural on the other side,” said Niday.

“A few months ago, our development authority approved façade grants for Lincoln County and we’re partnering with our businesses and business owners to improve the facades throughout Lincolnton, and the county, so this is just one of the ways we’re improving our downtown area,” said Executive Director of the Lincoln County Development Authority, Christine McNeese.

This will be Addison’s 8th Coca-Cola Mural restoration in Georgia, and people are happy with what his art brings to the area.

“They light up the town, we got all the buildings filled with different people now and this is a perfect example of what art can do by bringing government and private sectors together,” said Mayor Mike McCombs.

Susan Heitmann and Al Danner are working together to bring a new brick-and-mortar business to the area and were happy to have Addison’s work on the building and add to the revitalization of downtown Lincolnton.

“My husband and I were able to watch him do it in stages and our plan was to restore the building, so we were excited to be able to bring it back to life,” said Heitman.

“I think it’s great to see the restoration again, just something that’s kind of nostalgic and bringing Lincolnton back to its heyday,” said Danner.

Addison still has a lot of exciting plans for the future, but for now, he’s just happy to keep bringing back pieces of history.

“I can’t tell you how many people throughout the community have come up to me and said ‘Christine, it’s amazing, it brings back my childhood memories and we can’t wait to bring our kids to get pictures with these murals,'” said McNeese.

“We couldn’t thank him enough and while he was here, we made him touch up the letters on City Hall,” said McCombs.

“I really want to thank the Coca-Cola company for giving me permission to restore these murals and I really want to thank all the people in Lincolnton who helped make all this happen,” said Niday.