New city pot policy raising questions

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Raising questions about Augusta employees and pot.

A Commission committee has recommended doing away with jail time and reducing the fines for small amounts of marijuana.

The Solicitors office is also saying they have halted prosecutions.

The city tests hundreds of employees for drugs, including marijuana, and a positive test can get you fired.

So should that policy now change?

“You see with us doing this today we are going to have to look at our policies, really,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

“Do you think it should?“

“That’s a question we are going to have to answer after some discussion,” said Williams.

The changes the city is proposing would reduce fines from up to $1000 dollars to $150 dollars for the first two offenses.

The full commission takes up the issue next week.