Augusta, GA (WJBF) – If you use the Augusta’s transportation service some changes start Monday (June 5th) for Route #9 Red Line/Lumpkin Road.

The goal is to improve bus ontime performance and reduce missed connections for transferring passengers at the Gordon Highway Transfer Point (Route #4 Purple Line/Turpin Hill & Route #6 Brown Line/Gordon Hwy).

Route #9 only operates Monday – Friday.

More improvements are expected to be made as as more buses are added to the fleet, and more bus operators/technicians are hired.

To find a bus route near you, bus schedules and which bus gets you to your destination call (706) 821-1719 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday.

For more information on Augusta’s bus routes and scheduling click here