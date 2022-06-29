COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA ( WJBF) – For many drivers Exit 183 is a source of traffic, congestion and frustration.

“Getting off the exit we would have people backed all the way up maybe waiting 45 minutes to an hour just to get up to the stop sign to turn up to the main road,” Savannah Goodman said.

Some drivers said there are issues of visibility at the end of the exit especially when making a left-hand turn.

“There’s just car after car just a line of traffic. Its very congested. It was very hard to get off especially if you’re trying to make a left and trying to make sure you don’t hit somebody when you pull out,” Goodman said.

A GDOT construction project is creating a new bridge to help ease traffic and make the exit safer for drivers.

“The project itself was selected to make that exit and interchange safer and the new bridge should improve sight distance in the area for drivers,” GDOT District 2 communications director Gil Pound said.

The project was supposed to be complete in July, but supply chain issues pushed the date back to September for the bridge.

GDOT officials said in the meantime new stop signs are in place to help ease traffic and make left turns easier.

“This will get folks used to the idea of slowing down when crossing the bridge and also ease the left-hand turn movements for drivers in the area,” Pound said.

The project also includes putting roundabouts in the area to slow traffic.

“They reduce the potential for severe traffic. To go through a roundabout, you usually have to slow down to 15 to 20 miles per hour,” Pound said.

Which comes as good news to some drivers.

“I think that’s great. I think roundabouts would honestly help a lot with that traffic,” Goodman said.

The new bridge should be completed by September.

New roundabouts and all other major construction will be done by the end of the year.