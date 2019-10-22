New, positive place for kids in south Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Hundreds of students in the south Augusta area have a positive place to go to after school.

The J. Hebbard Boys & Girls Club just opened its doors on Wheeless Road, near Gordon Highway.

Site Director Jordan Johnson said the new club will offer tutoring, STEM, art, dance and provide snacks and a meal for about 300 Pre-K through 12th grade students.

“Between the hours of 3 to 7 is when students are getting into the most trouble,” Johnson said. “That’s when they’re out of school. Mom may be at work. Grandmom, dad may be at work. We’re here as a beacon of light and a safe place for students to grow.”

Students also have a computer lab and gymnasium.

Johnson said it costs $25 a year to be a member of the club.