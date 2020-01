BAMBERG, S.C. (WJBF) — NewsChannel 6 has learned when the long-awaited Piggly Wiggly will open in Bamberg, South Carolina.

According to Councilman Trent Kinard, the store on East Railroad Avenue will open on Wednesday, February 19.

Chuck Fogle, with Fogle Incorporated, will locally own and operate the Piggly Wiggly. The Bamberg location will be the sixth under the company’s control.

The new store will employ about 60-70 people.