New Auguta Administrator takes over

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) It’s official Augusta has a its new city administrator.

Before today’s legal session Odie Donald, the Second took the oath of office.

Telling city leaders, he was eager to get down to work.

“I heard you say you know Georgia’s second city, but I think with a commission like this and citizens like we have here in Augusta it is Georgia’s most important city and I’m excited to work with a dynamic team of staff,” said Donald.

Donald was approved a two hundred 40 thousand dollars that’s about 60 thousand dollars more than what the previous administrator was making.