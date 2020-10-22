New Augusta Transit Center now open

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WJBF) – The $18 million dollar new Augusta Transit Facility is 34,000 square feet and sits on the old Regency Mall property.

Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. said he hopes it will bring in more business and investors.

” This community and this corridor is ripe for single family and multifamily development. Its also ripe at this time for investments around retail and even commercial restaurants,” Davis said.

The facility includes four maintenance bays, a tire servicing station, steam engine wash, training rooms, administrative offices, diesel fuel island and accommodation for gas fueled vehicles.

City leaders said the center will also be able to keep up with the growing need for public transportation in the years to come.

” Its going to provide a service for the next 30 years to a a variety of people. Augusta will keep growing and our ridership will keep growing,” Richmond County commissioner Dennis Williams said.