AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Back in April, the Chick-Fil-A on Washington Road in Augusta was torn down to make way for a new building.

“We look to be open the latter part of October, the first part of November if all the supply chain issues happen correctly,” said Chick-Fil-A Operator, John Powell.

The previous building was 31-years-old and the folks at Chick-Fil-A thought it was time for an upgrade.

“We had outgrown that building, the parking spaces, the lot and we were able to acquire the adjacent property beside us and now we’ve been able to expand our property here,” said Powell.

The new Chick-Fil-A will have plenty of new features like increased parking, more inside seating, outdoor dining, and one new feature that has people talking.

“Behind us we have the drive through door. It’s going to be able to facilitate us being able to increase the level of customer service. We’re going to be able to walk the orders actually out to the customer versus handing them out through the traditional drive-thru window,” said Powell.

Team members will still be outside greeting and taking orders, but the new windowless drive-thru will be an improvement for everyone.

“The customer is actually going to have the team member walk right up to their car, out through the full sized door. The security, the safety for the team member, just the experience for everybody around is just going to be so much better,” said Powell.

The folks at Chick-Fil-A recently invited employees and other folks out to dedicate the building. They wrote scriptures on the walls to bless the store and foundation.

“We really feel like the blessing we have received on Chick-Fil-A, as a whole, on our store here at Washington Road, we just wanted to allow the other team members to express that and also just to be thankful and share their gratitude,” said Powell.

The future looks bright for Chick-Fil-A’s new location. They are looking to add around 100 new employees when it opens and they’re thankful for anyone that has supported their business all of these years.

“We’re just excited. We look forward to seeing our guests who were with us and anyone who wants to come and experience the new features of the store,” said Powell.