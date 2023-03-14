AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Augusta is taking steps to create a new ambulance service.

Commissioners approved an emergency service subcommittee to work with the new ambulance service provider, Central EMS, on what the city wants in coverage. Items like the number of ambulances on the street, response times, and staffing.

The commission also voting to make the committee’s meetings open to the public.

“I welcome it, being an open meeting, I would welcome the public to be there, it’s their ambulance service, and it’s for them, and so if they have some input, it’s good if they have observations, good,” said Gary Coker President of Central EMS.

Coker says once he knows what the city wants in terms of service, he can provide the city with how much the company will charge for a subsidy.