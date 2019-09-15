New ‘Arts in the Heart’ app to map out the weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Organizers got a head start on setting up Downtown Augusta for the 39th year of the Arts in the Heart festival.

With many vendors and attendees expected to come through the area, organizers tells us they have created an app to help map out the day.

“If you’re a hip-hop lover there’s hip-hop, if you like theater there’s theater, if you like alternative rock there’s alternative rock, if you like cultural performances, there’s cultural performances, I mean there really is something for everybody at this festival,” says Rhian Swain, Owner of Marketing Firm for Festival.

80,000 people are expected to come through the Arts in the Heart festival to see 150 artist booths, cultural food vendors, and 5 stages of music and performances.

With so much in store, organizers have created a new official ‘Arts in the Heart’ app to help navigate what will be stretched from 7th to 10th on broad street during the weekend.

“It’s got the menus. It’s got the artists and their booths, shows their work, stage schedules, they’ll be push announcements that are going on there so you can keep with fun things that are going on at the festival. It has a map on it, too,” says Rhian.

All you have to do is text ‘ARTS’ to 55741 on your mobile device, so you can stay in the loop and find your interests.

The app also provides parking maps to help you find available lots around the festival.

“You just can’t park on Broad Street because the roads will be closed off and part of Reynolds is closed off, so it’s just where you can find parking,” says Rhian.

Organizers say they expect the app to create an easier flow for returners who are coming back for a weekend of fun.

Rhian Swain believes the arts in the heart festival will bring the community together.

“This is a great representation of not only the arts and culture that we have here, which I think we are real gem in the South for all of the arts that we have. But also the cultural diversity of Augusta. It is so well represented this upcoming weekend,” says Rhian.

$7 dollar discounted badgers will be available to pick up throughout the week at: Cadence Bank, Vintage Ooollee, Sacred Heart, and New Moon Cafe (Aiken).

You can also order them online at artsintheheart.com. Regular admissions will be $12 this weekend.

