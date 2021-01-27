New arena will go without ice system and likley minor league hockey

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) When the old Civic Center opened more than 40 years ago one of the criticisms was it was built on the cheap, now we’re looking a new arena and the Coliseum Authority looking to do without certain amenities that could make this a more attractive venue.

The new arena would offer thousands of more seats the current JBA but no additional parking, but the Coliseum Authority is good with that. leaving out of the plans an 18 million dollar parking deck.

Augusta commissioners will have to approve this decision.

So is this acceptable?

“One of my concerns has always been about parking, there’s a possibility of putting in a parking deck later on if it’s needed we’ve survived for 40 years without a parking deck down there,” said Commissioner Sammie Sias.

The new arena is also going to survive without an ice making system.

The Authority rejecting spending four million dollars on the machinery.

This is a big blow for ever getting minor league hockey back in the Garden City through a new arena.

“Minor league hockey has not been one that’s been great, none of the teams that have been here have been able to sustain,” said Coliseum Authority Chairman Cedric Johnson.

Savannah will open its new arena next year and it’s been recently announced a minor league hockey team is heading to play there.

Voters will need to support the funding for a new arena, but commissioners don’t see promoting possible hockey as a big selling point.

“If we had it before and it failed do you want to take the chance of putting that much money back into something to turn around and have it fail again,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

The Coliseum Authority will be meeting with commission in March about the plans I did talk to Dan Troutman the old owner of the Augusta Lynx he said George I love hockey but based on the past track record he thinks the Coliseum Authority made a prudent decision.