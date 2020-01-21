New arena project managers on board

Plans for a new arena in downtown Augusta are moving forward.

During a work session with the Commission the Coliseum Authority announcing that Atlanta based H.J. Russell & Company will serve as project managers on a new arena.

The company will provide assistance for things like marketing, design, and putting a financing plan together to pay for a ten thousand seat arena.

“They’re going to get us together basically say we need to get this done,

they’ll talk about financing when its time to look at architects they’ll tell us about architects when its time to find a builder they’ll help us go through that process, and make sure we don’t make any mistakes,” said Cedric Johnson,Coliseum Authority Chairman.

The company will be paid 380 thousand dollars for the first phase of its contract with the Coliseum Authority.