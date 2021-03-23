New Arena plans move forward following SPLOST vote

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) For the future of a new arena it was a big shot in the arm, voter approval of SPLOST VIII.

“They spoke, and they spoke in favor of the new coliseum being built and I’m just elated,” said Coliseum Authority member Linda Edney-Wiley

25 million dollars approved for a new James Brown Arena, a vote of confidence that keeps the project moving forward.

“The 25 million is going to keep us going with the costing out of the arena and looking at construction partners,” said Coliseum Authority Chairman Cedric Johnson.

“We are just starting now we got the SPLOST we can move forward I hate to see this building come down but it will come back up so beautiful,” said Coliseum Authority member Bonita Jenkins.

To reach that goal the next step. hiring a “cost consultant” to make sure what the Coliseum Authority is dreaming fits the $228 million dollar budget

“That’s what they going to do we have pretty designs as you can see we have a first class arena we need to make sure we’re in budget for what we’re looking at they’re going to say yes this is feasible for we can do it for that amount or it’s not feasible,” said Chairman Johnson.

The Authority plans to interview six candidates for the cost consultant job the first of next month

in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6