New arena designs gather commission support to move forward

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) It where future shows would go on, a new James Brown Arena, built on the site of the current one.

“Our vision is to have a complex not just build an arena again have something people want to come to where people will want to hang out even when we don’t have event,” said Coliseum Authority Chairman Cedric Johnson.

The preliminary designs show a 10-thousand plus seat arena, that will be attached to the Bell Auditorium with outside event space.

“The citizens are going to be absolutely amazed of course I didn’t vote for the last concept this concept has my full support and my full vote on it,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

The price 228 million dollars, and that doesn’t include an

18-million-dollar parking deck, the parking concerns some city leaders

“They didn’t talk about a parking deck it’s going to be necessary to do a parking deck,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

Coliseum Authority officials say to keep the project alive the commission needs to support their 25-million-dollar request in the next phase of the special purpose sales tax, or SPLOST.

“I think we’ll come up with the 25 million dollars in the SPLOST to supplement I think to get it done,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

But another 220 million dollars will be needed.

“There will be a bond referendum next year to finish supporting this project among other things but as we move forward this is a project Augusta can be proud,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

At least the designs have city leaders feeling good.

If the bond referendum is approved, Coliseum Authority officials are looking at January of 2022 to begin tearing down the old arena and begin the work on the new one.

With the ribbon cutting scheduled for September 2024.